Guwahati, October 21: A court in Assam on Thursday sent three minors to a juvenile home for reportedly killing a 6-year-old girl for refusing to watch porn content with them in Nagaon district, the police said. The father of one of the accused, who was also nabbed in connection with the case, has been sent to police custody.

A senior police officer said that on Wednesday, the police in Nagaon arrested three minors aged between 8 and 11 years, along with the father of one of the accused, in connection with the gruesome murder of a minor girl who had turned down the tro's offer to watch pornographic clips on a mobile phone with them. Assam Shocker: 3 Minors Murder 6-Year-Old Girl For Refusing to Watch Porn With Them, Arrested.

The victim's body was found in a toilet at a stone quarry in the Kaliabor area on Tuesday. The police said that on Tuesday, the three 'porn-addict' juveniles, who lived near the minor girl's home, lured the victim to a nearby stone quarry where they told her to watch porn clips. After she turned down their offer, the boys reportedly bashed her to death with stones.

The police have also seized the mobile phone of the accused, which was filled with pornographic clips.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra said in a tweet: "Family/social intervention and institutional guidance to the kids could have saved these four young lives. One lost life, 3 lost for life. It can happen with anyone of us or anyone around us. If our upcoming generations fail on socio-moral standards, responsibility lies greatly upon us."

One of the minor boys, who studies at an English medium school, is from an affluent family. The boy, who was using his father's smartphone for his online classes, gradually got addicted to watching porn.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2021 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).