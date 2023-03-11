New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointments of Pramod Tiwari as Deputy Leader and Rajani Patil as Whip of the Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha, said Congress MP and the party's general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Saturday.

Jairam Ramesh gave this information in a tweet. He added that the chairman of the Rajya Sabha has been informed of these appointments.

Ramesh on Friday said that the hunger strike launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha at Jantar Mantar in the national capital is an attempt to divert attention from other issues.

Jairam said the Rajya Sabha passed the women's reservation bill on March 10 in 2010, 13 years ago. Any bill passed in Rajya Sabha never lapses. 13 years have passed. We didn't have the majority and BJP was reluctant to support us.

"TRS supported BJP in Loksabha and YSRCP supports all the time. The hunger strike today at Jantar Mantar is an attempt to divert attention from other issues," Jairam Ramesh said.

K Kavitha on Friday launched a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament. (ANI)

