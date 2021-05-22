Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 22 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday appointed V D Satheesan as the new opposition leader in Kerala.

Satheesan, an MLA from Paravoor constituency in Ernakulam district, has been elected to Kerala Assembly five times in a row since 2001. He is also an advocate in the Kerala High court.

Ramesh Chennithala, the former opposition leader of Kerala, extended his best wishes to Satheeshan.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Satheesan's appointment as opposition leader marks a major change for the Congress party in Kerala.

He took to Twitter saying, " Congratulations and best wishes to VD Satheesan, whose selection marks a major change for INC Kerala. Nine days away from turning 57, he has degrees in sociology and law, was active in NSUI and AICC, performed outstandingly as Opposition MLA. A very able parliamentarian, all the best."

Earlier on Thursday, Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as Chief Minister by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for a second term in office at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is Vijayan's second consecutive term in office as the LDF won the polls again breaking a four-decade pattern of power shifting between it and the UDF alternately. (ANI)

