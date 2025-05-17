New Delhi [India] May 17 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced key appointments ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections and for its Odisha unit on Saturday.

In a press release issued today, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal stated that the Congress President has approved the proposal to appoint Kumar Gaurav as the Chairman of the War Room for the upcoming Bihar elections.

Also Read | India Imposes Port Curbs on Import of Certain Bangladeshi Goods, Such As Readymade Garments and Processed Food Items.

In a separate announcement, the AICC confirmed the appointment of Satyajeet Gomango as Chairman and Santosh Pradhan as Co-Chairman of the Social Media Department for the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, effective immediately.

Earlier on May 7, the AICC has appointed Lalatendu Satpathy as the Chairman of the Social Media Department for the state unit.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi Says 'Turkey Must Reconsider Support to Pakistan, Over 200 Million Muslims Live in India'.

These appointments are part of the Congress party's ongoing efforts to strengthen its organisational framework across states ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.

Additionally, the AICC released a list of 12 new Secretaries: Tuleshwar Naik, Sasmita Panda, Shilpisri Harichandan, Debasmita Sharma, Lakshmidhar Singh, Dilip Duria, Rupak Turuk, Simanchal Giri Ulaka, Manisha Tripathy, Sakka Sujit, Mohan Hembrum, and Anima Minz.

Meanwhile, a high-stakes battle is expected in Bihar, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes Janata Dal (United) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will face the Mahagathbandhan. The opposition alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Left parties.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)