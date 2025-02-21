New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Congress on Thursday approved the appointment of Presidents for Mahila Congress units in six states with immediate effect.

The appointments have been approved by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: Maharashtra Government To Start Payment of INR 1,500 From February 21.

https://x.com/INCIndia/status/1892578062581014802

Sarika Singh has been appointed for Rajasthan, Geeta Patel for Gujarat, Pratiksha N Khalap for Goa, Zodinliani for Mizoram, A Rahamathunnisa for Puducherry and Zubaida Begum for Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Also Read | Delhi Cabinet Portfolios: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Keeps Finance, Kapil Mishra Allocated Law Ministry; Check Full List.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress held a meeting of all its General Secretaries and state in charge. The meeting was chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

After the meeting, Congress General Secretary in Charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, announced that the party will launch the "Samvidhan Bachao Yatra" in every state, district and block.

He also said that the party started its preparations for the next session of the AICC scheduled to be held in Gujarat. The meeting was held at the party's new headquarters, Indira Bhawan in the national capital.

Jairam Ramesh told reporters on Wednesday, "We had a 7-hour meeting of all General Secretaries and in charge. It was chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and all other General Secretaries. All the 30 in-charges were present... We will launch the Samvidhan Bachao Yatra in every state, district and block... We also had a discussion on the strengthening of the DCCs..."

"We have already announced that 2025 is the year of organizational reforms... The 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Yatra will be launched. In the first fortnight of April, the next AICC session will be held in Gujarat and preparations for that have already begun...," he had added.

The Congress failed to open their account for the third time in a row in the recent Delhi assembly elections results of which were announced on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)