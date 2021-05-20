By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that the Congress has asked all the PCC units and frontal organisations to observe the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as the day of "Seva and Sadbhavna" for the people in this hour of crisis.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal has said that today India is faced with an unprecedented crisis. There has been tremendous suffering, pain, and devastation.

According to a press statement, Venugopal said, "In the middle of this unprecedented national catastrophe, May 21, 2021 will mark the 30th anniversary of the martyrdom of former Prime Minister and our beloved leader Shri Rajiv Gandhi. The most appropriate homage we can pay to his memory and his legacy is by rededicating ourselves to saving lives, securing the health, and propagating safe behaviour and practices till we have won over the pandemic."

'Even as the pandemic rages on, the Congress Party's -its Frontals, its workers, and leaders' efforts to extend relief and provide for oxygen cylinders, essential medicines, and food items has been commendable. The Pradesh Congress Committees shall rededicate themselves to values of 'Seva & Sadbhavna' held dear by Rajeev Ji," he added.

According to the statement, Venugopal said, "The party will distribute nourishment to the patients' relatives at hospitals, ambulance drivers, people at the funeral sites, and anyone needy. It will organise a mass mask awareness and distribution program at State, District and Block levels."

"Congress workers will distribute relief materials to people. Prepare kits of basic medicines and distribute them to needy persons. The kit may contain necessary medicines or medicines on-demand," he added.

He also said that each MLA/MLC has been asked to provide at least two ambulances in their respective or neighboring districts for Covid patients, out of their MLA/MLC fund.

"Mass gatherings that violate Covid-19 protocols should be strictly avoided. The above activities will continue to the farthest extent possible even after May 21. PCCs have already met and allocated responsibilities to Ministers, MPs, MLAs, contested candidates in the assemblies and local bodies, representatives of Corporations, Municipalities, and Panchayats in the respective areas to execute the programs at the State, District, Block, and Panchayat level," said Venugopal.

"Congress Party and its leaders, especially Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly forewarned about the tsunami that COVID-19 was to bring about. However, the Modi Government and its ministers rather than preparing themselves and the nation to face and fight the eventual crisis had then laughed it off," he added.

The General Secretary hit out the Central government and said, "The Congress Party, ignoring the arrogance and apathy of the Government, will continue to contribute constructively with renewed drive and determination till the last citizen of India has been vaccinated." (ANI)

