Chandigarh, Jul 5 (PTI) Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday said the Congress is unable to handle factional fights between its "big leaders".

He was talking to reporters in Jhajjar after the state unit of the BJP held a meeting of its district presidents and reviewed the programmes and campaigns which were held last month to mark the completion of the nine years of the Modi government at the Centre.

Also Read | Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Tamil Nadu-Based Auto Mechanic of Rs 11 Lakh on Pretext of Tripling His Money, Victim Left Homeless After Being Scammed.

Replying a question on how the BJP sees the Congress as a challenge in the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Dhankar said the party is beset with its internal challenges.

He referred to a press conference by Congress leaders Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kiran Choudhary, saying they wanted to portray that the party wanted to "challenge" the state government but everybody knows who their "target" was.

Also Read | West Bengal: I Was Offered Deputy CM’s Post by Trinamool Congress Before Joining BJP, Claims Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari.

On Tuesday, the three Congress leaders had targeted the Haryana BJP-JJP government over the issue of unemployment.

These leaders are known detractors of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

"There were several big Congress leaders in Haryana. But the Congress no longer has that ability. The BJP has the ability to take its big leaders along," Dhankar said.

The Congress faces a lot of its internal challenges. There was a time when we were surprised how the Congress handled its big leaders, he added.

The BJP leader said the Congress is also facing a challenge to build its organisation in the state.

Replying to a question, Dhankar said the "BJP knows very well how to convert anti-incumbency into incumbency" as he cited the party's performance in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has been serving Gujarat for the last 32 years. Our governments are doing good work and we have organisational capability, he said.

To a question, Dhankar said the BJP and the JJP entered into an alliance after the fractured mandate in the 2019 assembly polls.

He added that the alliance was doing well.

State BJP vice president and former minister Manish Grover, state vice president G L Sharma and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)