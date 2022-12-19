New Delhi [India[, December 19 (ANI): As the Bharat Jodo Yatra is all set to reach the National capital on December 24 the Congress Party is doing all preparations to welcome the Yatra in Delhi.

Yatra will reach Delhi from Haryana on December 24, where it will be welcomed at the Badarpur border, during which all the prominent faces of Delhi will receive.

It will start from Delhi's Babarpur Metro station on December 24 at 6 am and will reach Ashram Chowk at 10.30 am.

There will be a lunch break at Ashram Chowk and will resume from there at 1.30 pm will go from Mathura Road to India Gate and ITO and will finally reach Red Fort.

Yatra will end at Red Fort with the address of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi and other leaders will first go to Rajghat, after that they will also go to Shanti Van, Shakti Sthal and Veer Bhoomi.

After a break of 9 days the yatra will resume. On January 3, the Yatra will start again from Delhi itself.

On Monday Delhi Congress meeting was held at the party office over the preparations for Bharat Jodo Yatra which sparked a row after Congress' controversial leader Jagdish Tytler joined the forum.

Congress MP and party General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on Monday tweeted the complete schedule of the BJY's Delhi leg.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Delhi on the evening of 24th December. After that, there will be a break of 9 days so the containers for the harsh winter in the north can be repaired and prepared before the Yatra resumes. Also, many Bharat Yatris will return with their families after about 4 months to spend time with them. The journey will resume on January 3, 2023."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Rajasthan and has crossed 100 days.

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and veteran actor Kamal Haasan is scheduled to take part in the yatra on December 24 in Delhi.

The foot march, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7, marked its 100 days on Friday, during the 12th day of its Rajasthan leg.

Several Bollywood stars including Pooja Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh, Swara Bhaskar and Riya Sen have already participated in the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country" through this yatra.

Apart from Rajasthan, the

Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. (ANI)

