Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Two Congress and as many BJP candidates were elected as deputy zila pramukhs in four districts of Rajasthan on Friday.

Besides, Congress candidates were elected as deputy pradhan in 21 panchayat samitis, BJP candidates won in eight and independent candidate won in one panchayat samiti each in Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sriganganagar districts.

The elections to the posts of deputy pramukh in four zila parishads and deputy pradhans in 30 panchayat samitis were held on Friday.

Congress candidates were elected as deputy zila pramukh in Ganganagar (Sudesh) and Karauli (Ramesh Meena) while BJP's Cheetarlal and Krishna Gopal became deputy zila pramukh in Baran and Kota, respectively.

In the Zila Pramukh elections held on Thursday, the ruling Congress had managed to win the seat of zila pramukh in Baran due to cross-voting but in the deputy zila pramukh elections on Friday, the BJP managed to keep its members together in Baran and got its candidate elected.

Of the 30 panchayat samitis that went to polls, Congress won the posts to deputy pradhan in 21, BJP in 8 and independent candidates in one panchayat samiti.

Elections of members of the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in Baran, Karauli, Ganganagar and Kota were held in three phases on December 12, 15 and 19, and results were declared on December 21.

The members elected Pramukh (Zila) and Pradhan (Panchayat Samiti) on Thursday.

Rajasthan has a total of 33 zila parishads at district level and 352 panchayat samitis at block level.

Of them, elections in 21 districts (21 zila parishad and 222 panchayat samiti) were held in November-December last year.

The Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in the remaining 12 districts could not take place due to the High Court stay on the creation of 19 new municipalities in these districts where the area of Panchayati Raj Institutions was also revised.

After the litigation issue on the delimitation process was resolved in February this year, the state election commission finalised voter lists and conducted elections in six districts of Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi in August-September.

Elections in 2 districts --Alwar and Dholpur -- were held in October and the remaining four districts of Baran, Karauli, Kota and Ganganagar went to polls this month.

