Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossing 400 seats in the general elections of the Lok Sabha.

While addressing a press conference at Basistha in Guwahati district on Thursday, CM Sarma claimed that the Congress party is 'bound to be history'.

Also Read | Prasanta Kumar Jagadev Joins BJP: Expelled BJD Leader Who Rammed SUV Into BJP Crowd in Odisha Jumps Ship, Says 'Naveen Patnaik Lacks Power To Protect Us'.

He further claimed that the grand old party's national status will diminish.

"Congress is bound to be history. Congress will be segregated into various regional parties. The national status of Congress will diminish after this election because the NDA is heading to a 400-plus victory," CM Sarma said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Paper ‘Leaked’: Class 12 Mathematics, Biology Question Papers Allegedly Shared on WhatsApp An Hour After Examinations Began.

"There is no option. The workers will be completely demoralized. Congress will be segregated, there will be no national leadership and Congress will be fragmented into a state regional organization," he added.

On Thursday, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) had reached the seat-sharing deal for Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

CM Sarma announed that the BJP would contest on 11 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the AGP would contest in Barpeta and Dhubri seats, while the UPPL is set to field its candidate from the Kokrajhar seat.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure victory on all 11 seats in the polls.

Meanwhile, Rana Goswami who was the working president of Assam Congress on Thursday joined the BJP. Another working president of Assam Congress Kamakhya Dey Purkayastha also extended his support to the state government. Earlier, two Congress MLAs Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed had extended their support to the state government.

The BJP claims that many more Congressmen will come to BJP in coming days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)