Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 28 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, on the eve of the Congress Foundation Day, said that the party can grow only if its workers were committed towards the ideology of the party.

"Party can grow only if its workers have a commitment towards the Indian National Congress' ideological principles like social justice, universal brotherhood, etc. Each worker should introspect about Why she/he is a Congress worker? Then there will be more clarity," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"It is with a commitment to ensure grassroots level governance, former PM Rajiv Gandhi brought the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendment to implement Panchayati Raj. The amendment ensured reservation to women and backward classes but @BJP4India had opposed this," he added.

He further said that his party was firm in its commitment to Social justice and reservation, but many parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party had unequivocally opposed the system of reservation.

"Basic structure of the Constitution, which is also Congress' ideology, is under threat by divisive forces through their false and diabolical narratives. It is in the hands of the Congress' party workers to ensure that the right message reaches every Indian," he added.

He further said that the party was founded to provide a platform for all Indians to voice their opinion against the oppression of the British.

"It ensured fair space to all sections of the society to present their views. The party never came into existence just for power," he added.

He also hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, saying that it was founded before Independence but they still limited themselves to writing apology letters to the British and they considered pleading as patriotism.

"The Congress never stepped back due to threats by the British and fought fearlessly to ensure Independence," he added. (ANI)

