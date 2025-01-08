New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit targeted Aam Admi party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as the row over the Chief Minister's residence intensified.

Dikshit told ANI during his door-door campaigning in the New Delhi assembly constituency, "Our question is to Delhi CM who had said that 'we would not stay in a bungalow.' Arvind Kejriwal once said to me that a CM should stay in a one-room house. We are raising questions because you said all this."

Also Read | Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025: From Dates to Exciting Deals and Discount Offers, Know What to Expect From Flipkart Monumental Sale Coming Ahead of R-Day.

He alleged that Kejriwal had installed around 50 air conditioners at his residence.

"You had raised questions on Sheila Dikshit ji saying that there were 12 ACs installed in her house, but you had around 50 ACs at your residence...You call yourselves an 'Aam Aadmi' but what kind of a common man lives like this? You have not answered any questions about your 'Sheesh Mahal' till now...", he added.

Also Read | Wang Xing Missing Case: Chinese Actor Found in Myanmar, Suspected to Be Victim of Human Trafficking.

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders got into a stand-off with police amid a row over the Chief Minister's residence, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "running away" from the claims of extravagant amenities being present at the bungalow, saying that public should see the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

"We should also search for these things in the Prime Minister's residence. BJP says that the CM's residence was built for Rs 33 Crores. It is also being said that PM house is being built for Rs 2700 Crores. We will see both the CM residence and the PM house. Let the public see both," Bharadwaj told reporters.

He said that the BJP wanted people to see the CM's residence as they were sending new photos and videos every day. The BJP is running away now that media persons are here, the AAP leader added.

"BJP used to send new videos and photos every day. Today, we came here with all the media persons. Now, the BJP is running away. A three-layer barricading has been put up. They have also put up water cannons and deployed Additional DCP here. This has been turned into a border so that the media can't go in. Show us where are the swimming pool, bar, and golden toilets," Bharadwaj said.

His reaction comes after AAP leaders including Sanjay Singh on Wednesday had a stand-off with the police personnel deployed outside the Delhi CM's bungalow. The AAP leaders had marched to the Delhi CM's residence earlier today to refute the claims made by the BJP.

Labelling the CM's bungalow as 'Sheesh Mahal', the BJP had claimed that the Chief Minister's residence had swimming pools and a golden commode.

As this happened, Bharadwaj and Singh sat on a 'dharna' outside the CM's residence after being denied entry by the police. They also got into heated arguments with the police personnel deployed outside the bungalow.

Even as the AAP leadership and Delhi Police were in a stand-off, the BJP's Delhi unit posted a video claiming that it was the residence of the Delhi CM.

"The dirty secrets of corrupt and useless Kejriwal's glass palace are now in front of the public. The people of Delhi have recognized this great fraud. The public has understood that this impostor who came as a common man is just a playboy who enjoys the pleasures of power," the Delhi BJP said on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)