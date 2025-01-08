New Delhi, January 8: The Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025 is set to begin on January 14, 2025, just before Republic Day in India. The Flipkart sale will feature a wide range of discounts across various product categories. It can be an exciting opportunity for customers to take advantage of great deals. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members will have the benefit of early access to the sale, which will allow them to shop before other users. The event is anticipated to attract many customers looking for savings for buying their products.

The Flipkart Monumental Sale is scheduled to start from January 14 to January 19, 2025. During the period, customers in India can expect a variety of offers, deals, and discounts on a wide selection of products. The sale will offer the opportunity for customers to save money on items they are interested in buying. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members will enjoy the benefit of starting their shopping a day earlier, on January 13, 2025, which will give them a head start on finding great deals. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: From Dates to Exciting Deals and Discount Offers, Here’s All You Need Know.

The Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025 will bring discounts in a wide range of categories. Shoppers can expect deals on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, music systems, and TVs. In addition to electronics, there will be offers on home appliances as well. Customers will also find discounts on furniture, fashion items, shoes, and more.

Flipkart Monumental Sale: Deals, Discounts and Offers on Smartphones

The Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025 will include discounts on a variety of smartphone brands, such as Apple, Motorola, OPPO, Samsung, Realme, CMF, and others. Additionally, customers will have the option to take advantage of a no-cost EMI facility during the sale. Amazon Develops New AI Model ‘Olympus’ To Process Images and Videos, Likely To Unveil Next Month.

During the Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025, customers can expect exciting deals on smartphones such as the iPhone 15, Samsung S24 Ultra, Google Pixel 8, and Vivo T3 Pro 5G. Additionally, the OPPO K12x 5G smartphone is expected to be available for INR 10,999, while the Moto Edge 50 Fusion is anticipated to be priced at INR 19,999. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is likely to be offered at a price of INR 59,999.

