Chinese actor Wang Xing, who went missing last week near the Thai-Myanmar border, has been found in Myanmar, and authorities believe he may have fallen victim to human trafficking, according to a report by Reuters. Thai authorities confirmed that the actor, identified as Wang, was located in Myanmar and has since been returned to Thailand. The Tak Immigration Office informed the Chinese consulate that Wang is now in their custody, and investigations are underway in accordance with relevant regulations. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Blooper: Sharp-Eyed Fan Spots Cameraman in This Intense Riot Scene From Netflix Series (Watch Video).

Missing Chinese Actor Wang Xing Located in Myanmar

Wang Xing, a 22-year-old Chinese national, who was reported missing in the northern Thai province of Tak, a region notorious for its proximity to Myanmar and the prevalence of criminal activities, including human trafficking, was located in Myanmar. The Chinese Consulate in Chiang Mai issued a statement confirming that the individual had been apprehended by Thai immigration authorities. “The immigration authorities have picked up the person concerned, and we are conducting relevant inquiries according to rules,” China’s consulate in the northwestern Thai city of Chiang Mai said in a statement. Is ‘Squid Game’ Based on True Story? Are There Real-Life Incidents That Inspired Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Netflix Show? Truth Behind ‘1986 True Story’ and ‘Brothers Home’ Explained.

Wang Xing Found in Myanmar After Going Missing

Mainland Chinese actor #XingXing went to Thailand for filming on Jan 3 and was later reported missing near the Thailand-Myanmar border. According to Thailand's 7HD News, the police commander confirmed today that Wang Xing had been located in a Myanmar-controlled gray area. pic.twitter.com/8BfgPC4dKp — 鳳凰資訊 PhoenixTV News (@PhoenixTV_News) January 7, 2025

How Wang Xing Went Missing?

Wang Xing arrived in Bangkok early on Friday (January 3), where he was escorted through immigration by someone posing as a member of his production crew. He was then driven to Mae Sot, about 500km from the airport, before losing contact, according to a post by his girlfriend, Kang. The 22-year-old actor was later found in Myanmar and returned to Thailand. The incident has sparked concern on Chinese social media, raising fears over its potential impact on Thailand’s tourism industry, which relies heavily on Chinese visitors.

As per reports, in the previous year, Thailand attracted a total of 35.55 million international visitors, with 6.74 million hailing from China alone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).