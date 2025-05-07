India News | Congress Chief Kharge Convenes Informal Meeting of Party Leaders in Delhi Following Operation Sindoor

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has convened an emergency informal meeting of senior leaders present in the national capital on Wednesday to discuss the current security situation, party general secreatary KC Venugopal said.

Venugopal shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has convened an emergency informal meeting of senior leaders present in Delhi, at 3 PM today at 24 Akbar Road, to discuss the current security situation", Venugopal's post read.

Meanwhile, the Government of India has called an all-party meeting on Thursday.

"Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack and the opposition parties had expressed their full support to the government for any action against perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a media briefing today on Operation Sindoor in which terror camps were targeted, Foreign Secretay Vikram Misri said Indian intelligence agencies have been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India.

"Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism... Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure," he said.

A total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed, an Army official said at the media briefing asserting that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives, the spokesperson said.

Some videos of the strikes destroying terror camps were also shown at the briefing held in the national capital today.

The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' early today hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

Twenty-six people were killed in the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment. (ANI)

