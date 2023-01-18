New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Congress has condemned an attack on its Tripura in-charge, Ajoy Kumar, during a bike rally in the poll-bound state on Wednesday.

"State in-charge Ajoy Kumar was attacked by BJP goons during a bike rally in Tripura. The attack took place in the presence of Tripura government minister Sushant Chowdhary. Ajoy Kumarji is seriously injured in the attack, he is undergoing treatment. We strongly condemn this attack," the opposition party wrote on its Twitter handle.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that a murderous attack was launched on Kumar by goons associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of a Tripura minister, but said the Congress will not be afraid of such cowards.

"BJP goons are indulging in blood-thirsty politics in Tripura. In the bike rally today, these goons, in the presence of Tripura minister Sushant Chowdhary, launched a murderous attack on Congress in-charge Ajoy Kumar. Ajoyji is injured but we are not afraid of these cowards. Wake up, people of Tripura," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Election Commission announced on Wednesday that Tripura will go to polls on February 16 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

The BJP is in power in the northeastern state.

