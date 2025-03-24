New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Congress on Monday constituted a drafting committee with AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala as convenor for the AICC meeting in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9.

The committee includes AICC general secretaries Bhupesh Baghel, Jairam Ramesh, Deepa Dasmunshi and Sachin Pilot, besides senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Price Surges Amid Global Uncertainty, May Touch USD 3,100 Mark per Ounce Soon.

"Congress president has constituted the following drafting committee for the upcoming AICC meeting in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, scheduled for April 8 and 9. Randeep Singh Surjewala will be the convenor of the committee," AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Other members of the panel, which will be responsible for all resolutions to be passed at the meeting, are senior leaders Rajni Patil, PL Punia, BK Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Vijay Wadettiwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Benny Behanan and Vikrant Bhuria.

Also Read | Ajay Seth, 1987 Batch IAS Officer of Karnataka, Appointed Finance Secretary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)