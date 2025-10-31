Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra accused the Congress party for continuously 'pursuing appeasement' and trying to build a "vote bank" of infiltrators after the Bangladeshi national anthem was sung at an Assam Congress meet.

"We can all see today how the Congress Party continuously pursues its policy of appeasement and the tactics it uses to give legitimacy to infiltrators. This Bangladesh national anthem was sung at a Congress Party meeting. Its sole purpose is to appease the infiltrators who have come to Assam or other parts of the country, and through this appeasement, it tries to build a vote bank for itself," Patra told ANI here on Thursday.

Also Read | NDA Releases Manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025; Promises 1 Crore Jobs to Youth, Empowerment to Women (Watch Videos).

The BJP MP's comments come a few days after Assam Congress leader Bidhu Bhusan Das reportedly sang the Bangladesh national anthem, 'Amar Sonar Bangla'.

Patra mentioned that while they respect the country's national anthem, he finds fault with the way Congress purses appeasement.

Also Read | Starlink Hiring in India: Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Company Posts Openings for Several Positions, Moving Forward With Wider Rollout in Country.

"This is the Bangladesh national anthem. We have no issue with Bangladesh. Naturally, the national anthems of all nations are respectable and should be respected. Rabindranath Tagore, a great personality of India and a Nobel Laureate, wrote the national anthems of both countries," he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered the police to register a case against the Sirbhumi district committee, where the incident happened.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Two days ago, the district Congress committee of Sribhumi district performed the national anthem of Bangladesh in place of the national anthem of India. This is a blatant disrespect of the people of India. It is in line with the new claim by some Bangladesh citizens that the north-east will eventually be part of Bangladesh."

"I have instructed Assam Police to register a case against the district committee of Sribhumi district and take action as per law," the CM added.

Meanwhile, on the allegations against Anil Ambani's Anil Dhirubai Ambani (ADA) group, Patra alleged that the "revelations" are connected with the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, and reiterated the resolve of the Modi government to root out corruption.

Patra alleged, "Regarding the question about the Cobrapost revelations. All such revelations are somehow connected to the UPA regime. Their origin, their beginning, and their main component are from the UPA regime. As far as our government is concerned, it is determined to stop corruption at any cost. No content should be promoted at any cost that harms the nation. The Modi government has always made a concerted effort to curb corruption, and has achieved success in this regard." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)