New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Congress criticised the Election Commission on Monday for cancelling a scheduled appointment with a party delegation seeking to raise the issue of alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the central government during assembly elections.

The party said the poll panel had agreed in writing to meet the party delegation on Monday but later cancelled the appointment citing a "busy" schedule and informed it that a fresh meeting can be fixed on November 9 or 10.

Also Read | Live-Sex Show on Pihu App: Mumbai Police Busts Pornographic Live-Streaming Racket Being Run Through Mobile App, Three Including Two Women Arrested.

A meeting on a later date would have "no meaning" as the first-phase polling in Chhattisgarh would be over by then, the Congress said.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi, Pramod Tiwari, Salman Khurshid and Ranjeet Ranjan demanded immediate intervention of the Election Commission to stop the "misuse" of probe agencies, including ED which was continuing to carry out raids when the election process was on and the model code of conduct in force.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: PM Narendra Modi Calls Up Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Reiterates India's Position on Israel-Palestine Issue.

This, the party has alleged, is a clear violation of the model code of conduct and disturbs the level-playing field and it is necessary for the Election Commission to intervene immediately.

They alleged that the level-playing field, which is essential for the conduct of free and fair elections, was disturbed due to the misuse of probe agencies by the central government.

Singhvi claimed that the level-playing field during the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram was not being maintained as probe agencies were being used against opposition leaders.

He said it is the duty of the EC to maintain the level-playing field during any election, and if it fails to do so democracy itself is under threat.

He alleged that the misuse of ED during the poll process is an attempt by the BJP government to tarnish the image of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who is popular among the masses.

"It is definitely an attempt to obstruct free and fair elections, it is definitely an attempt to muddy the field because the BJP knows that they are losing badly, it is definitely an attempt to paint a black picture where they know that the janta realise the achievements of the Congress government," Singhvi told reporters.

The ED on Friday claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a "cash courier" have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to Chief Minister Baghel so far, and that "these are subject matter of investigation".

Singhvi claimed that Baghel himself during a press conference had demanded action from the Centre against the owners of Mahadev app, who were operating from Dubai, even after the Chhattisgarh police had registered 72 FIRS and arrested 450 besides making several seizures.

He claimed that while the Chhattisgarh police had initiated action against Mahadev app operators since March 2022, the ED had only initiated action merely six months ago and is now conducting raids and making disclosures with elections in view.

Asked about any further course of action, the Congress leader said, "Future course of action is same to make sure we educate the public through you and then keep trying, keep going to constitutional authorities, keep putting our point of view, whether they hear us or not, it is their job."

Asked whether the chief minister had written to the ED for banning the app and arresting its owners for defrauding the people of Chhattisgarh, Singhvi said, "It is not necessary. You tell me under which law does ED wait.... Does ED ever wait for CM to write, I wish it were waiting for anybody. They selectively proceed wherever they want, they don't wait for anybody."

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said it is quite a coincidence that the ED is issuing a press release here and the BJP is simultaneously holding a press conference, while the so-called owner of the app is making a disclosure from Dubai.

"Ye rishta kya kehlata hai (what does this connection say)," Tiwari asked.

"Here the allegation comes first and the investigation is beginning later," he alleged, adding that this shows the bad intent on the part of the probe agency.

Tiwari also claimed that the Mahadev app has been banned only today along with 22 other apps, which means that betting was going on unabated all this time.

He also claimed that while the app has been banned, its files are still open.

Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh Ranjeet Ranjan said, "It is unfortunate that the Election Commission is not showing any interest and intervening in the matter."

"Why did EC not take note of this earlier and when will the poll body act on ED's raids and whether that action will come after the election process is over," she asked.

She claimed that the ED action has come only to destroy the image of the Chhattisgarh chief minister and dubbed the ED as "Election Department of the BJP".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)