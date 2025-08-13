New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Hitting back at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his claim of "vote theft", the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday alleged that Congress defeated Bhimrao Ambedkar, regarded as the father of the Indian Constitution, in the 1952 general election through electoral fraud.

"If we start from 1952, Congress and CPI together defeated Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, a constitution maker and a saint-like leader, in the election. Congress laid the foundation of electoral corruption in the very first election of 1952," BJP MP Anurag Thakur said at a press conference held in the party's headquarters here.

Also Read | Rajinikanth To Complete 50 Years on August 15 Since His Debut in Tamil Cinema, TNCC Chief K Selvaperunthagai Extends Wishes.

"Check the records: 74,333 votes were rejected, while Ambedkar ji lost by just 14,561 votes. Congress ensured that a constitution maker, a Dalit leader, was eliminated in the very first election. Imagine, the one who created the constitution was defeated by the Congress family through electoral fraud," he added.

The BJP MP alleged that Rahul Gandhi and his family had a history of questioning the Election Commission when they lost elections.

Also Read | PwC India Hiring Alert: Advisory Firm Plans To Create 20,000 New Jobs by 2030, Targets Threefold Revenue Growth Through Expansion and Digital Transformation.

"This family and party have had a tradition from the beginning that if you lose an election, you raise questions about the Election Commission, the voters, or the functioning of the Election Commission. Indira Gandhi had said, Voters are a bunch of fools. When Rajiv Gandhi lost the election, he blamed the ballot paper. Rahul Gandhi's father used to say, conduct elections with voting machines, and Rahul Gandhi says, conduct elections with ballot papers," he said.

Anurag Thakur also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in her state.

"I want to ask Mamata Banerjee a question. In the Lok Sabha in 2005, she threw documents claiming that the voter list included illegal Bangladeshi migrants. Now, when we are trying to clean that mess, she is creating hurdles. Was she lying then or is she lying now?" he asked.

He said that, seeing that it is losing the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress is already engaged in making false allegations in connivance with other Opposition parties.

"If there is a record of losing elections 90 times under someone's leadership, then it is under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even within the party, questions are raised about Rahul Gandhi's leadership," Thakur said in a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

"When he (Rahul Gandhi) loses elections, he raises questions about EVMs or blames the voters. Congress said, EVM is rigged for the BJP. Then they said, ban EVMs, bring back ballot papers. Then they said EVMs can be hacked remotely. After every defeat, Congress kept finding new excuses. Congress did not introspect but kept blaming EVMs, the Election Commission and constitutional institutions again and again. Seeing that it is losing the Bihar elections, Congress is already engaged in making false allegations in connivance with opposition parties," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)