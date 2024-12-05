New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress on Thursday demanded to constitute the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations pertaining to Adani executives in the United States in an alleged bribery case.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said that one person is maligning the image of the entire country.

"A question mark has been raised over the character and the reputation of Indian businessmen globally. The entire country has imposed a ban on him as he is involved in corruption. The PM should answer and should constitute a JPC into the matter. One person is maligning the image of the entire country," Aujla

Congress MP K Suresh said, "We are demanding a constitution of JPC into the Adani issue."

CPI MP P. Santhosh Kumar said that the Adani issue is a "very serious issue and has tarnished the image" of our country.

"The government is not at all serious about it. American court of law took cognisance of it and now the case is going on and we are demanding a JPC enquiry as it will help us to reveal the exact facts...What is preventing the government from announcing a JPC probe?" Kumar said.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attacked the Union government over the issue of US prosecutors linking Gautam Adani to an alleged bribery case, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot get Adani investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated.

"Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated...Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain," said Rahul Gandhi as he joined Opposition MPs in protest over Adani matter.

Opposition MPs wore jackets symbolising their protest over the Adani issue which mentioned: "Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani safe hai."

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi was also seen standing during the opposition protest.

Opposition leaders including Gaurav Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal were seen wearing jackets mentioned: "Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani safe hai."

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green. While the BJP said the law will take its own course and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

