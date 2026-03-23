Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 23 (ANI): The teaser of Dijo Jose Antony's period action drama Pallichattambi is finally out, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10.

The 49-second teaser positions the film as a mass action entertainer centred around Tovino Thomas's character. It showcases the actor's high-octane action scenes, setting the tone for a story rooted in conflict and drama in Kerala.

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The film is produced by Naufal and Brijesh under the banner of World Wide Films, with Charan, Chanukya, Chaitanya and Tanseer co-producing under C Cube Bro Entertainments.

Sony Music South shared the teaser on their Instagram handle on Monday.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DWN0a6bkXvW/?

The screenplay has been written by T. S. Suresh Babu, while cinematography is handled by Tijo Tomy. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, whose background score is expected to play a key role in elevating the film's action-driven narrative.

The film marks the comeback of director Antony in theatres. His last directorial was Malayalee From India, which was released in 2024. The film starred Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan and Manju Pillai in the lead roles.

Whereas the actor Tovino Thomas was last seen in the Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. It starred Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role. (ANI)

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