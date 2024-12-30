Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Saikia has accused Congress of "politics" over the proposed memorial of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away last week.

He said Dr Manmohan Singh led the economic liberalization and contributed vastly to India's economic growth.

"After his sad demise, Congress is doing some nasty politics regarding his memorial. When the country is mourning his demise, doing politics in his name... people don't expect this type of behaviour from Congress. People want he should get the proper respect," Saikia said.

"He was a Prime Minister of our motherland, and we are not bothered by as to which party he belonged to. He served the country and we have great respect for him," the BJP MP added.

Congress had urged the government to that the last rites of the former Prime Minister should take place at his final resting place "that would be a sacrosanct venue for the memorial of the great son of India".

The government communicated to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the family of Manmohan Singh that it will allocate space for the memorial. In the meanwhile cremation and other formalities can happen because a trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it.

Saikia slammed Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's comments about the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's residence.

"The type of language this alliance uses, they always talk like this, and we don't expect anything else from him," he said.

"Their behaviour, actions, words--they always stand against thoughts of the Sanatanis. Appeasement politics is their only agenda." We have seen that they made separate laws for Kashmir and have spoken words like 'Santana (Dharm) is like cancer," Saikia said, taking a dig at the INDIA bloc.

Akhilesh Yadav, in a jibe at the ongoing excavation work in Uttar Pradesh, suggested that a Shivling might also be found at the residence of the state's Chief Minister."Since the excavation work is underway, I believe that there is a Shivling at the Chief Minister's residence too... we have faith that the Shivling is there," Yadav has said, implying that such discoveries were allegedly being overly dramatized for political purposes.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Centre of disrespecting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by conducting his last rites at a public crematorium at Nigambodh Ghat.

"... Name one former prime minister who was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat. Is this kind of behaviour against the Sikh community, against former PM Manmohan Singh, or against the Congress? We don't know," Pawan Khera said. (ANI)

