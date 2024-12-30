Kanpur, December 30: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl drugged her mother with sleeping pills for three months to chat freely with her boyfriend on Instagram in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident, which occurred in Krishnanagar, came to the fore when the woman's health deteriorated due to an excessively high dose of sleeping pills in her body.

According to the TV9Hindi report, the teenager mixed 3-4 sleeping pills daily into her mother’s food, causing her to fall into a deep sleep. This allowed the girl to spend hours on Instagram to chat with her boyfriend and even leave her mother locked in the house while she went out with him. Fatehpur Horror: Scolded by Friend’s Mother, Class 7 Boy Kills Her by Slitting Her Throat in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Teenager in Lucknow Drugs Mother T o Chat W ith Boyfriend

The mother’s health deteriorated due to excessive sleeping pills, leading the family to consult a doctor. Upon examination, it was revealed that the woman had an unusually high dose of sleeping pills in her system. When questioned, the girl admitted to drugging her mother. The family also discovered a bottle of poison near the teenager, which she claimed was provided by her boyfriend. Bareilly Shocker: Woman Who Killed Newborn Daughter by Throwing Toddler in Pond in UP After Argument With Husband Awarded Life Imprisonment.

The girl had been in a relationship with the boy for a while, and after her mother restricted her phone use, the girl began drugging her mother to continue her conversations. Following the revelation, the family arranged counselling for the teenager at Lokbandhu Hospital and sent her to a shelter home. Archana Singh, Manager at the One Stop Center, said that the boyfriend had misled the girl on Instagram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).