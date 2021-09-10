New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Hours after Congress refused to be part of the Rajya Sabha Inquiry Committee, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday reiterated that he has requested the Rajya Sabha Chairman that there is no need to constitute an inquiry committee to probe ruckus in the House on August 11 because the matter is already over and the session is closed.

Kharge further said that it is not desirable to constitute a committee and that the party is firm on the decision.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 25,010 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Test Positivity Rate at 16.53%.

"I requested the Rajya Sabha Chairman that there is no necessity to constitute an inquiry committee to probe ruckus in Rajya Sabha on August 11 because the matter is already over and the session is closed. Once a matter is closed, it shouldn't be reopened," Kharge.

"It's not desirable to constitute a committee and enquire into the matter. We are firm that it is not necessary now. I've also informed other opposition floor leaders about the matter. Many have denied the constitution of the committee," further said Kharge.

Also Read | Bengaluru Man Duped of Rs 11 Lakh by Fraudster on Pretext of Job Offer in Foreign Country.

According to sources, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter to Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu, said, "Constituting an inquiry committee on the incidents of August 11, 2021, seems to be designed to intimidate MPs into silence. It will not only suppress the voices of the people's representatives but will deliberately brush aside all those that are uncomfortable to the government."

Earlier on August 11, there was turmoil in the Rajya Sabha with the opposition alleging misbehaviour by marshals, while the ruling party alleged violence against parliament staff and others by opposition MPs.

At the Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Union ministers' meet, it was decided that a committee will be formed and action will be taken against the MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha during the recently concluded monsoon session. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)