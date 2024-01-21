Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely divulged on Sunday that the grand old party will start its Lok Sabha campaign on February 3 from Delhi and said that the day will be observed as 'Pledge Day' to safeguard the democratic structure of the country.

Without specifically mentioning the party from whom they want to safeguard the country, he said, "On the 3rd of this February, Congress is starting its Lok Sabha election campaign from Delhi, and on that day, we are observing a pledge day. All Congress workers, along with our national leader Maikarjun Kharge, will pledge to uproot the party that is attempting to weaken the foundation of democracy in this country."

In response to questions about seat-sharing and an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Lovely stated, "See, the Aam Aadmi Party is a definite partner in the alliance. Whatever decision the high command makes in the alliance will be acceptable to the people of Delhi. However, we are gearing up to contest on 7 seats, a positive development for us."

On the Delhi government's three-day Ramilia programme and AAP organising a Shobhayatra in Delhi on the day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Lovely said, "It's a good thing that the entire government is celebrating Lord Ram's day. I hope they continue to celebrate it not just tomorrow but in the future as well."

Regarding the decision by AIIMS to reverse its shutdown on January 22, Lovely, emphasised, "The basic principles of the Congress are rooted in honesty and are based on the ideals of Ram Rajya, where people of all castes and religions live with love and equality. If we embrace the virtues of Lord Ram in our lives, half of the country's problems will naturally be resolved. Instead of engaging in politics amid all this, it is more prudent to symbolise faith in Lord Ram. There can be no discord between faith and politics in this matter."

Earlier, the AIIMS announced a half-day closure of its offices and institutions on January 22, 2024, as Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India.

Responding to the hate and attack faced by the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' Lovely, stated, "On one hand, you talk about being a worshipper of Lord Ram, and on the other, opposing the journey of love and affection--how is this in line with the ideals of Lord Ram?" (ANI)

