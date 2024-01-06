Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): As the Lok Sabha election nears, the main opposition in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP, on Saturday intensified its attack against the Congress government in the state. Chief spokesperson of the state BJP Randhir Sharma termed the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government "anti-people."

"This is an anti-people government and this government has only worked to put a burden on the people of Himachal Pradesh," Randhir Sharma said.

He said that the state government is in "reverse gear.".

"Under Congress rule, salaries are stalled, development is stalled, public welfare is stalled, and this government itself is stalled. Ever since the Congress government was formed in the state, only the work of closing institutions, closing schools and increasing inflation has been going on in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Randhir Sharma said that in the Core Group meeting of the party held on Friday a detailed discussion was held on how to increase the vote share of BJP in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"After the victory in three states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh) the workers' aim is to increase the BJP's victory margin in the entire country and in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

"In the coming days, all seven fronts of BJP will hold conferences according to the assembly constituencies and will also run a public awareness campaign regarding the achievements of the Central Government and the failures of the State Government," he added.

On Friday, JP Nadda attacked the Congress-led Himachal government and said that not a single promise had been fulfilled by the state government in the state.

Continuing his attack on the grand old party, he further said that Congress got wiped out in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and this has happened because of the unwavering faith of the people towards Prime Minister Modi.

Before addressing the rally BJP chief held a mega roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. Nadda was escorted by a huge crowd of supporters, dancing and cheering his motorcade. Nadda was welcomed by BJP leaders in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

On the back of recent victories in assembly elections in three states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP has already begun its preparation for the Lok Sabha Elections. (ANI)

