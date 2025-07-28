Hyderabad, Jul 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would seek President Droupadi Murmu's appointment to meet her to request assent for the Assembly bills providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said on Monday.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet Monday night, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the Congress government has decided to garner support from all friendly parties at the national level, including Members of Parliament across party lines for providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes (BCs) in local body polls and in education and employment opportunities.

"The chief minister is seeking appointment of opposition leaders in Parliament on August 5, 6 and 7. The Congress party along with its friendly parties and their members in Parliament, Telangana MLAs,MLCs and BC intellectuals will go to Delhi and request the President (for assent),” Prabhakar said adding ministers also would seek President Murmu's appointment.

Top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are also seeking the President's appointment, he added.

The bills were passed in March and sent to the Governor and it is pending assent from the President.

Prabhakar sought support from all the political parties in Telangana in order to secure Presidential assent to the bills.

The Telangana government earlier this month issued an ordinance facilitating 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local body polls by amending an Act that was passed by the State Assembly in 2018.

On June 25, the Telangana High Court directed the state government to hold elections for local bodies within three months.

