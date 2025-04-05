Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Saturday slammed the Congress for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing it of being habitual in opposing every initiative of the Centre done in the interest of the nation.

The Union Minister claimed that the people of the country, including those from the Muslim community, were happy with the passing of the Waqf Bill.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Waylaid, Sexually Harassed on Hennur Main Road in Banasawadi.

"When Article 370 and 35A were abolished, the Congress party was not happy; during the Ram Temple time, it was not happy and rejected the invitation. It was not happy with the abolition of triple talaq nor with Kumbh. This has been the character of the Congress party," Seth told ANI.

"Whatever work is done in the interest of the nation, in the interest of the people, Congress opposes it. Now it is opposing this too. With the Waqf Amendment Bill being passed, the people of the country are happy. Even Muslims are happy. The public has sidelined Congress for the third time," he added.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident: 25 Injured After Passenger Us en Route to Kullu Meets With Accident Near Badiropa Area.

Rajya Sabha sat beyond Thursday midnight to pass the legislation. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed."

Lok Sabha, which took up discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate with 288 MPs voting in favour of the Bill and 232 against it.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

Earlier on Friday, several political leaders approached the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi moved the Supreme Court.

Congress leader Mohammad Jawed also challenged the Bill in the Supreme Court.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan approached the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday, challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)