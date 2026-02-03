Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproarious scenes as members of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition attempted to enter the Speaker's chamber as they raised slogans over the case of alleged theft of Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple gold.

The opposition, which boycotted the Question Hour, protested with placards and banners against the alleged interference by the Chief Minister's office in the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) probe into the Sabarimala gold cases.

Opposition leaders, including Congress MLA Anwar Sadat attempted to enter the Speaker's chamber.

Visuals from the Assembly saw the house watch and ward personnel restrain the opposition members and as the protest intensified, Speaker A N Shamseer got up from his seat and left.

The House proceedings were then temporarily suspended.

Speaking in the Assembly Opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged that there was interference by the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office into the SIT probe of the Sabarimala temple gold theft case with the accused in the case getting bail.

"Before taking the initiative to teach school students, the Speaker should first teach these members (Congress MLAs) the Constitution. Only then can the Assembly function smoothly," Education Minister V Sivankutty said.

On February 2 too Speaker Shamseer rejected an adjournment motion notice moved by the opposition in the Legislative Assembly, stating that the issue does not have urgent public importance.

The notice raised concerns over alleged irregularities in granting parole to CPM convicts involved in the Payyannur steel bomb attack case, in which they were sentenced to 20 years.Opposition members protested on the floor of the House following the decision.

Shamseer accused the opposition of staging a pre-planned protest, stating that even the Leader of the Opposition was aware that the adjournment motion notice could not be taken up for discussion.

He repeatedly urged the Leader of the Opposition V D Satheeshan to withdraw the protest.

Further, Kerala Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh said the opposition's adjournment motion on the parole issue lacked urgency, noting that the Assembly had met several times since the last parole was granted and accusing the opposition of raising the matter due to a lack of issues. (ANI)

