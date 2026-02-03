NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 3: Many people live for years with constant tiredness or a sense that everyday activities require more effort than they should. These signs are often brushed aside as part of ageing or a busy lifestyle. In some cases, however, the real issue lies in the heart--specifically a condition called Mitral Regurgitation, where a heart valve does not close properly and allows blood to flow backward, gradually affecting how efficiently the heart works.

For a long time, open-heart surgery was considered the main solution. While effective, surgery is not suitable for everyone. Older adults, or those with other medical problems, are often told that the risks are simply too high. This is where newer treatment options have quietly changed the conversation. Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair, commonly known as TEER, is a minimally invasive procedure that repairs the leaking valve through a thin tube passed from a blood vessel, without opening the chest or stopping the heart. By gently bringing the valve leaflets closer together, the heart is able to pump more efficiently, easing symptoms that patients live with every day.

"Mitral regurgitation often progresses silently, and many patients adapt to symptoms like breathlessness or fatigue without realising their heart is under strain," says Dr Manoj Kumar Agarwala, Senior Consultant Cardiologist & Endovascular Specialist and Director - Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. "Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair has changed how we approach these cases. By avoiding open-heart surgery, TEER allows us to treat high-risk or elderly patients safely, while significantly improving their quality of life. The goal is not just to fix the valve, but to help patients return to their everyday activities with greater comfort and confidence."

What has been encouraging is how patients respond after the procedure. Many report breathing more comfortably, feeling less fatigued, and getting back to routine activities sooner than expected. Hospital stays are usually shorter, and recovery tends to be smoother compared to traditional surgery. Advances in TEER technology have also made the procedure more precise and predictable for heart teams. Better imaging and refined delivery systems help doctors tailor treatment to each patient's heart structure, while careful evaluation ensures the right patients receive the right therapy. As awareness around heart valve disease grows, minimally invasive treatments like TEER are offering reassurance to patients who once had limited options. It represents a thoughtful step forward--focused not just on treatment, but on improving everyday life.

