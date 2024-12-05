Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified on Thursday that the Congress convention in Hassan was aimed at showcasing the party's governance philosophy and not a "show of strength."

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said, "We don't need a show of strength. This is a convention organised by the party in collaboration with several like-minded organisations. Many organisations have expressed their willingness to support similar conventions in other districts. The BJP is criticising the event because it is jealous."

Also Read | Ganesh Infraworld IPO Date: Allotment To Be Out Soon, Steps To Check Status Online.

He added, "No one tried to console the distressed mothers of Hassan. Instead, they came and shed tears in Channapatna. The BJP and JDS are losing their base, which is why they are criticising this event."

The Karnataka Congress' 'Janakalyana Swabhimana Samavesha' was held in Hassan on Thursday. The district is a stronghold of JDS supremo and Union Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: The Life and Legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar.

When asked about the dissatisfaction expressed by Home Minister Parameshwara regarding the power-sharing agreement, Shivakumar said, "I haven't spoken about it publicly or to Parameshwara. I merely shared my perspective on a news channel. I cannot discuss internal matters in front of the media. The Chief Minister has already stated that there is no such arrangement. I won't comment further. Our government will complete its full term."

When questioned about any differences of opinion between him and Parameshwara, he replied, "I have no differences with anyone. I hold no political enmity. We have worked together for the party and will continue to do so."

Home Minister Parameshwara also denied on Thursday the existence of any power-sharing agreement involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)