Mumbai, December 5: The allotment for the Ganesh Infraworld IPO has been finalised, and investors can now check their status on the registrar Link Intime’s portal. The Ganesh Infraworld IPO, which opened for subscription on November 29, 2024, and ended on December 3, 2024, is likely to list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, December 6, 2024.

According to market experts, the IPO is expected to have a strong debut. Its grey market premium (GMP) hovering above 90% signals a substantial listing gain. Scroll down to take a look at the steps to check the Ganesh Infraworld IPO allotment status.

How to Check Ganesh Infraworld IPO Allotment Status

Visit Link Intime’s portal at https://www.linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Log in with your username and password.

Select ‘Ganesh Infraworld Limited – SME IPO’.

Enter PAN number and enter your application number.

Submit.

Ganesh Infraworld IPO allotment status will be visible.

Ganesh Infraworld IPO GMP and Subscription Details

The shares of Ganesh Infraworld are currently trading at INR 161 apiece in the grey market, reflecting a premium of 93.98% over the IPO issue price of INR 83. However, as per NSE's rules, the listing gains for SME IPOs are capped at 90%, which may limit the final gain at the time of listing.

The IPO, which was open for subscription from November 29 to December 3, garnered a staggering 369.56 subscriptions. Retail investors showed significant interest, with their category receiving 274.48 subscriptions. The non-institutional investors (NII) portion was oversubscribed by 865.82 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 163.52 times.

The price band for the Ganesh Infraworld IPO was set between INR 78 and INR 83 per share.

Ganesh Infraworld Ltd, founded in 2017, is a construction services provider offering a wide range of services related to the construction industry. The company has shown impressive growth, with a 116% increase in revenue and a remarkable 198% rise in profit after tax (PAT) for the financial year 2023-24.

