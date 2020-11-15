Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Congress has alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is involved in a scam in Dharni online portal, a single platform for accessing records relating to lands in the state and launched by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao last month.

Speaking to ANI, AICC Spokesperson Dosaju Sravan said that crores of acres of land have been digitized by a company that was involved in various scams in different states.

"TRS government is brazenly indulging in scams after scams in Telangana. Yet another major scam they are involved is ' Dharni', a project to digitize all the agricultural land records of the Telangana farmers. Crores of acres of land have been digitized by a company called Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services. This company appeared to be a Benami company of the TRS big wigs. This company is a bankrupt company and having a track record of involving in scams across the country in various States, this is told by CAG," Sravan said.

"TRS was involved in the compilation of results of intermediate board exams. We all are aware that the TRS government had given a contract of a compilation of Board of Intermediate results by a company called Globarena which was again a fraudster company and because of their mismanagement, almost 25 young boys and girls have lost their lives by suicide. Now how many farmers have to commit suicide due to this Dharni portal?" he said.

The Congress leader demanded Central government intervention and probe into these scams. "In the name of curbing corruption, he is trying to reboot the corruption," the Congress leader alleged. (ANI)

