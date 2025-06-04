Jammu, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress workers hit the streets here Wednesday in protest against the BJP and burned an effigy of a leader of the party over his remarks on Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa was caught on camera saying that the two leaders did not know the value of 'sindoor' because they never wore it.

"Sonia can no longer use sindoor, and I challenge Congressmen to show Priyanka ever using it… the Congressmen can never tolerate sindoor," he said.

The remark sparked protests in the city, with the party's Jammu and Kashmir president Tariq Hameed Karra demanding an apology from the saffron party.

Karra termed Randhawa's remarks as "utterly disgraceful" and a revelation of his "vile, misogynistic attacks against Sonia and Priyanka expose the party's toxic mentality."

"...this desperate, deplorable behavior reveals their true colors --cowardly, divisive, and devoid of decency. @BJP4India must apologize immediately for this shameful display or else it would be taken as their official line," Karra said in a post on X.

Congress women workers agitated outside the party headquarters at the Shaheedi Chowk in the heart of the city and burned Randhawa's effigy.

"Highly obnoxious, venomous and derogatory utterances by Randhawa, not only against the dignity of our leaders but every woman. Shameful for BJP to have people of such mindset," J-K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

