Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 12 (ANI): Punjab BJP in-charge and General Secretary Dushyant Gautam slammed Congress on Monday over its allegation of lack of vaccines in Punjab, and said there is no shortage of vaccine anywhere in the country and that the Congress party is unnecessary doing vaccine politics.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that the state has only five days of Covid-19 vaccines left.

Gautam lashed out at Captain Amarinder Singh enquiring about the number of ventilators, the chief minister has bought till now.

"Covid-19 is a global pandemic and it is spreading across the country, it needs to be handled sensitively and prevented. I want to ask Amarinder Singh how many ventilators has be bought?

And even if bought how many of them are installed yet?," said Gautam.

"Congress is merely doing politics on the vaccine and they do not trust it either, but the demand for the vaccine is increasing in the whole country and it is available everywhere including Punjab," he added.

Gautam said that Congress knows how to play with the lives of the people of Punjab and the country. "Congress knows how to play with the lives of the people of Punjab and the country. How many vaccination centers they have opened?," Gautam asked.

"Even after seventy years of independence, the mentality of such people has not changed," he added.

Earlier, hitting out at the central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Centre could neither control the COVID pandemic nor address the problems of farmers and labourers.

"No control on the corona, not enough vaccines, no employment...Neither the farmers and the labourers are addressed, nor Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) safe. No middle class is satisfied...It was okay to eat mangoes, but you could have left the common man," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

