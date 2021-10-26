Jobat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Monday pointed out that the Congress party is adept at not keeping promises while the Bharatiya Janata part's commitment is to work for development and promote innovation.

Addressing the rally, Scindia said, "When I spoke of disobedience, Kamal Nath ji started telling me to come on the road with flags and sticks. I came on the road with flags and sticks and brought down the Congress government. Showing the way of the road to those who cheated the public has been the history of the Scindia family."

"Congress has the habit of breaking promises while BJP under PM Modi work for the development of the country," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday addressed a public gathering at Ambua village under Jobat assembly constituency and sought voters support for BJP candidate Sulochana Rawat ahead of by-polls in the state.

Chief Minister Chouhan said, "What is left in Congress now? They have never developed anything before. When his ministers and MLAs used to go to Kamal Nath ji for development, they used to ask where is the money."

In a bid to attract voters, Shivraj Singh said, "It is my resolve that I will bring water to every field. I have to increase the area under irrigation, I am giving a guarantee of development. It is my resolve to make the future bright by arranging the education of the children."

"I guarantee employment for all eligible here. Government recruitments were banned. Now, I will fill one lakh posts. Apart from this, if youth and women want to do their business, then our government will take a guarantee of bank loan," he said.

Election Commission in September announced bypolls for parliamentary and Assembly seats in several states including Jobat Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The bye-polls will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2, the poll panel said. (ANI)

