Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 26 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday said that Congress is an 'electoral' Hindu and is on the verge of extinction.

The West Bengal BJP president further slammed Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh for his remarks on Veer Savarkar.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "Digvijay Singh does not even know Savarkar. He does not even recognize him. I think Digvijay Singh hasn't read about what is Hindutva."

The WB BJP President said, "We have the court verdict. The ways of thinking, customs and traditions that we have been following for thousands of years and way of life which the court has defined is called Hindutva."

"Perhaps he did not understand it fully. If he reads the court judgment, he will know it," the state BJP president said.

"Congress is an electoral Hindu. Congress is on the verge of extinction by decreasing. By 2024 there will be a Congress-free India," he said.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will change the Constitution and end the reservation system if it is voted to power again in 2024. Speaking during Jan Jagran Abhiyan event, Singh stated that Congress has a fight with the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Congress leader reiterated that Hindutva had nothing to do with Hinduism.

"Veer Savarkar, in his book, had said that Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva. He never considered cow as 'maata' and had no problem in consuming beef," the Congress leader said.

"Our fight is with the ideology of RSS. If BJP is voted back to power in 2024, they will first change the constitution and end reservation," he added.

The Congress party had launched a countrywide agitation programme, 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14 to expose the mismanagement of the economy by the Centre. (ANI)

