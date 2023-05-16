Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress party for thanking Lord Hanuman for victory in Karnataka elections and said that they were politicising Lord Hanuman.

Mishra told reporters, "The Congress is politicising Bajrangbali (Lord Hanuman). Son-in-law of Gandhi family, Robert Vadra was saying that both Bajrangbali and Hanuman were different. Now, he is going to thank people for Karnataka results. Is Vadra a Rahul Gandhi?"

Reacting to veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Digvijaya Singh's remark on Hinduism, Mishra said, "You (Singh) are an advocate of Mughlia culture and your disciples sometimes raise questions on Sanatan Dharma, sometimes raise questions on saffron, call saffron terrorism and sometimes raise questions on Hindus. But why never raise any questions on JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) and the terrorists caught."

Notably, Digvijaya Singh on Monday said, "We belong to Sanatan Dharma and we do not consider Hindutva as a religion. There have been slogans raised in Sanatan Dharma that may religion be victorious, unrighteousness be destroyed, there should be goodwill among the living beings and welfare of the world. It is not said in Hindu religion that whoever does not listen to us should be beaten up with a stick, and break their house."

The home minister further reacted to the internal conflict of Congress party and said that the results of Karnataka had been announced and drama for appointment of the Chief Minister started there. Similar situations were being seen everyday in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Wherever the government was formed, such dramas started. They had no concern with the public, Congress got split into groups.

Reacting to the distribution of identity cards to Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh, Mishra said, "Both (referring to Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh) are old leaders, they have crossed 75, they cannot recognize the party workers by name, that is why there is a need to issue identity cards." (ANI)

