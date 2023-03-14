New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Congress MP and the party's General Secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday slammed the Centre over not allowing a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani issue.

In a tweet, Jairam Ramesh said, "Modi Govt's continued refusal to even allow the combined Opposition to raise its legitimate demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MagaMegaScam has resulted in an impasse in Parliament. This is the ONLY issue. Anything else is a deliberate diversion by the PM and his colleagues."

Notably, the Opposition on Tuesday raised the Adani issue in Parliament and demanded the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani report.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM today amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on the Adani stocks issue. Also, Union minister Piyush Goyal raised in the House the issue of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's London speech.

The decision to raise the Adani stocks issue was taken in the like-minded opposition party leaders meeting.

"In a joint strategy, it has been decided to raise the Adani issue and demand a JPC probe for it," said sources.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court set up an expert committee on the issue arising from the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group companies. The committee will consist of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre.

Sixteen parties participated in the Opposition party leaders' meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday.

Indian National Congress; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party; Janata Dal (United); Aam Admi Party; Communist Party of India (Marxist); Kerala Congress; Nationalist Congress Party; Communist Party of India; Indian Union Muslim League; Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray); Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam; Rashtriya Janata Dal; Jharkhand Mukti Morcha; Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the NC participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, at the Congress parliamentary strategic group meeting today, the party also decided to raise the issue. Trinamool Congress is also protesting in Parliament against the Central government for protecting Adani.

"In the Congress parliamentary strategic group meeting, it has been decided that the party will raise the issue of Adani and will demand JPC on the issue," said sources.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that microphones are switched off whenever the opposition raised the Adani issue in the Parliament.

"There is no rule of law and democracy under Modi ji. They are running the country like a dictatorship, and then they talk about democracy," said Kahrge.

"We are demanding the constitution of JPC on the Adani stocks issue. When we raise this issue, then mikes are switched off and a ruckus erupts in the House," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

The concerned report from US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24 claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

The Opposition is continuously demanding a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue due to which the first leg of the Budget Session faced repeated disruptions. (ANI)

