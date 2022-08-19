New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): As the CBI raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday in connection with the excise policy probe, Congress leader Alka Lamba said that her party welcomes the CBI raid.

The Congress leader took Twitter and shared a video where she targeted AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.

"If their policy was right, why they had they started the prior one by Sheila Dixit when she was CM of Delhi? AAP always criticises her tenure and now they are following her policies," said Lamba.

She further alleged that the party knows about the corruption and that is why they did not protest against Satyendra Jain's custody.

"If you are so honest, why Satyendra Jain, the Health Minister of Delhi is in custody for the last two months and no AAP worker and not even Arvind Kejriwal came out on the road against his custody," she said.

Lamba claimed that AAP promoted liquor consumption in the national capital.

"You have spoilt the future of Delhi students with your policies. You (AAP) were promoting the consumption of liquor by giving them an offer and you (AAP) say that you are building the future of Delhi. You have been unmasked and now face the consequences," she added.

Today, officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as part of the investigative agency's raids at 21 places across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The raids are being conducted in seven states of the country in connection with the CBI's investigation into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy brought in November 2021. The CBI has registered an FIR in this connection.

Sisodia took to Twitter to post: "CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1."

"I extend my welcome to the CBI. I will cooperate with the investigation so that the truth comes out at the earliest. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for a good education in the country," Sisodia tweeted.

A top CBI official said: "Raids are going on at 21 places in Delhi and NCR, including the residence of Manish Sisodia and premises of four public servants in the Excise Policy case."Among the premises raided include those of the former Excise Commissioner of Delhi Arava Gopi Krishna during whose tenure the revamped Excise policy was approved.

Earlier in July, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into Delhi's revamped excise policy. He approved the suspension of 11 officials over "lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

The suspended officials included Gopi Krishna and deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari.

Sisodia today tweeted that allegations made against him and the Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain were not true.

"These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi's education and health. That is why the health minister and the education minister of Delhi are on the radar so that the good work of education and health can be stopped," Sisodia wrote.

Earlier on August 6, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accused former Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal of changing his stand on the issue of opening liquor shops in unauthorized areas of Delhi. (ANI)

