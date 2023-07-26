Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Congress leader Harish Chaudhary on Wednesday said the Rajasthan government should introduce a policy for bajri mining to provide relief to the common man.

Changes in the rules are necessary to provide relief to the common man from overpriced bajri (gravel) and protect small mining lease holders.

"The Rajasthan government should bring a new policy for bajri mining to provide relief to the common man," Chaudhary told reporters at a press conference.

Leaseholders are not mining according to the state government's policy at present. So, there should be a royalty system in place instead of leaseholding, he added.

