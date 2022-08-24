New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday tendered his resignation as the national spokesperson of the party claiming that the vision of the decision-makers no longer was in sync with the aspirations of the youth.

He also said that self-serving interests were gaining precedence while public and national interests were being ignored.

Also Read | Asus Launches Six New Laptops in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Shergill sent his letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India," Shergill said in his letter.

Also Read | Transgender Persons To Get Composite Healthcare Services Under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.

"Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country. Rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sychophancy and consistently ignoring on ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with," he added.

Shergill is a lawyer by profession and was one of the prominent ones among young Congress leaders. He hails from Punjab.

Shergill's resignation comes at a time when Congress has seen several of his promising young leaders leave the party. Among the prominent Congress leaders who have left the party are Jyotiraditiya Scindia, who is now a Union minister and Jitin Prasada. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)