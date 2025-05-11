New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Congress leader and son of former Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh, Karan Singh on Sunday welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan and said that the Omar Abdullah government must assess damages in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Union Territories to provide compensation to those affected.

"The India Pakistan ceasefire which came on the verge of the conflict further escalating to a lethal level has been a great relief. I would call upon the Jammu & Kashmir Government to assess all the damage that was done to the State particularly in the Poonch-Rajouri area and to expeditiously provide compensation and support to those affected," Singh said in a press note.

He appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a free hand to the armed forces and congratulated them on conducting "Operation Sindoor" in an efficient manner.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wisely gave the Armed Forces a free hand to conduct "Operation Sindoor". I congratulate him and all ranks of the Armed forces for the efficient manner in which they conducted the whole operation including the lethal strikes on terrorist's headquarters in mainland Pakistan as well as their attacks on Pakistan's military bases, right up to Rawalpindi itself. The operation was conducted in a very matured and professional manner and achieved its objective," he said.

Singh, former Union Education Minister, expressed condolences to the family members of the victims, who lost their lives during the conflict. He also expressed gratitude towards US President Donald Trump for the "ceasefire" initiative.

"My deep condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the conflict over the last few days. Finally, I must thank President Trump for the initiative that he took to encourage the ceasefire," he added.

Following India and Pakistan's agreement to cessation of hostilities, the Indian Air Force took its official 'X' handle and informed that the tasks assigned to it in Operation Sindoor had been completed with "precision" and "professionalism."

They further informed that the operations are still going on and have not finished. A special briefing regarding the same will be conducted in due course, their official 'X' post read.

The Indian Air Force also urged everyone to refrain from speculation and disseminate unverified information.

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information", the Indian Air Force said in their official 'X' post. (ANI)

