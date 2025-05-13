New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday said the government should convene a special session in Parliament to discuss Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and subsequent understanding with Pakistan on stopping firing and military action.

"There are many questions. The Indian Armed Forces have bravely taught Pakistan a lesson, there is no doubt about it. There are questions for the government, and those questions can be asked only when a special session of Parliament is called... I think the whole world should see how professional the Indian Army is, everyone saluted their spirit," Khera told ANI.

Also Read | Congress on PM Modi Speech: Pawan Khera Says 'We Expected PM Narendra Modi to Respond to Donald Trump's Remarks, Hyphenation With Pakistan Is Unacceptable'.

Earlier in the day, Pawan Khera responded to a post by BJP leader Nishikant Dubey slamming opposition for their demands for special session. Khera said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had demanded a special session of Parliament during the 1962 war.

"Ask this gentleman that when in 1962, in the middle of the war, Atal Bihari Vajpayee demanded a special session of Parliament from the Nehru government, was Atalji demanding this to embarrass the Indian Army?" Khera said.

Also Read | 'There Were No Discussions on Trade': New Delhi Rebuts Donald Trump's Claim of Trade as a Tool Used to Help in Reaching Understanding Between India and Pakistan, Say Sources.

Nishikant Dubey on Sunday had said that the opposition is demanding a session to "abuse" the government and get "Indian army maligned in the Pakistani media."

"Call a session of the parliament, let all opposition parties abuse the government, get the Indian army maligned in the Pakistani media and provide terrorist Pakistan with the material to spew venom against India on the international stage. If you want to do politics, let the country go to hell," Nishikant Dubey wrote on X.

Earlier, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that he is unable to understand why Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants to have a special session of Parliament.

"I don't understand why Rahul Gandhi wants to have a special session of Parliament because he doesn't show up in regular sessions of Parliament. When important bills are being debated, he and his sister (Priyanka Gandhi) don't show up," Chandrasekhar told ANI.

Yesterday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of the Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated the "unanimous request" of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament "immediately."

"It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and ceasefire, first announced by U.S. President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead. I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly," Rahul Gandhi said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)