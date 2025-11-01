New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district.

He urged the state government to ensure swift relief and assistance for the victims' families.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on November 2, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My heart goes out to the bereaved families and all those injured. I hope they find strength and recover soon."

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/1984571412863185160

Also Read | Misleading Ads Crackdown: CCPA Imposes Penalty of INR 8,00,000 Each on 2 IAS Coaching Institutes for Misleading Advertisements, Unfair Trade Practices.

"I urge the Government of Andhra Pradesh to mobilise every resource for relief and to engage with the victims' families with empathy, dignity, and speed. I also appeal to our Congress leaders and workers in the region to assist in relief work, and support the grieving," the post read.

Earlier today, 9 people, including atleast one child died after a stampede occurred in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district.

The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister also condoled the loss of lives and assured that the government will extend all kinds of support to the families of the deceased and give proper treatment to the injured.

"The fact that a child was also among them has deeply shaken us. The government will take all possible measures to ensure that the injured in this incident receive the best treatment. I hope they recover quickly. Expressing profound condolences to the families of the deceased, I assure them that the government will extend all kinds of support to them," he said in a post on X .

He further ordered the state administration to regulate the crowds of devotees at temples across the state, especially at spiritually significant days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)