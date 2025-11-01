Is There Sunday Mega Block on November 2, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, November 1: Local train services in Mumbai are expected to face disruptions on Sunday, November 2, 2025, due to the scheduled mega block announced by the Central and Western Railway authorities. The maintenance work is essential for the upkeep of tracks, signals, and overhead equipment, aimed at ensuring smoother and safer train operations. While the Central, Harbour, and Western lines will be partially affected, the Trans-Harbour and Uran lines will continue to run normally.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. Special train arrangements will be made on certain sections to ease inconvenience, but passengers should expect delays, diversions, and cancellations during the block period. Mumbai One App To Be Available for Download From October 9, Know Key Features of India’s First Common Mobility Application Integrating 11 Travel Services.

Central Line

On the Central Line, a mega block will be implemented between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar on the Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm. During this period, Down slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 hrs to 15.45 hrs will be diverted on the Down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar, halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla, and will be re-diverted on the Down slow line at Vidyavihar. Similarly, Up slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 hrs to 15.52 hrs will be diverted on the Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT, halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel, and Byculla. Weather Forecast Today, November 01: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Harbour Line

On the Harbour Line, maintenance work will be carried out between Kurla and Vashi on the Up and Down lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. During this time, Down Harbour services to Vashi, Belapur, and Panvel leaving CSMT from 10.34 hrs to 15.36 hrs and Up Harbour services towards CSMT leaving Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi from 10.17 hrs to 15.47 hrs will remain cancelled. To facilitate commuters, special suburban trains will operate on the CSMT–Kurla and Panvel–Vashi sections during the block. Harbour line passengers are also permitted to travel between Thane and Vashi/Nerul from 10.00 hrs to 18.00 hrs during the block period.

Trans-Harbour Line

There will be no block on the Trans-Harbour Line, and services will operate as per the regular schedule.

Uran Line

The Uran Line will also remain unaffected, with all services running normally throughout the day.

Mumbai Local Train Megablock on November 2

Western Line

On the Western Line, a Jumbo Block will be operated on the Up and Down fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm to facilitate essential maintenance work of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment. During this period, all fast line suburban trains will run on slow lines between these stations. As a result, some Up and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled, and a few Churchgate services will be short-terminated or reversed from Bandra or Dadar stations.

Passengers are requested to take note of these arrangements and plan their travel accordingly on November 2, 2025, to avoid inconvenience.

Fact check

Claim : General perception is that every Sunday, there is a mega block in Mumbai, which affects local train services. Conclusion : There is a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on November 2, 2025. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Western, Central and Harbour lines while the Transharbour and Uran lines will remain unaffected. Full of Trash Clean

