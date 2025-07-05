Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], July 5 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot has raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted in Bihar, questioning the Election Commission's "haste" and said EC should carry out its work in a "transparent manner."

Speaking to reporters in Dausa on Friday, Rajasthan, Pilot said, "The haste with which the Election Commission has taken this step raises significant doubts, and a group of opposition parties met them and asked questions, but no satisfactory answers were received."

"If even a single person is deprived of their vote, it goes against the spirit of the Constitution. Therefore, what was the need for the Election Commission to do this, and why did it has to be done?" he asked further

Pilot expressed concern that people are now fearful about possible removal of their names from the voter list, and stressed that the Election Commission must avoid such actions that create mistrust among the electorate.

"If people suspect that their names will be removed, I believe the Election Commission should not act in haste... The Election Commission should carry out its work in a transparent manner..."

Earlier on Wednesday, a delegation of INDIA bloc leaders from 11 political parties met with the Election Commission in Delhi to register their opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in Bihar, calling it the "worst attack on the basic structure of the Constitution."

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, part of the delegation that met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, questioned the timing of the SIR exercise, noting that it is being carried out only months before the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are expected to be held later this year, however, no official date has been announced by the ECI as of yet. (ANI)

