Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramiah could not participate in the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra after his Srinagar-bound flight was cancelled owing to bad weather.

All flights from Delhi to Srinagar were cancelled due to continuous snowfall and low visibility at the Srinagar Airport.

Kuldeep Singh Rishi, airport director at Srinagar Airport informed that all Indigo flights were cancelled due to bad weather."

"Following flights are also cancelled for today due to bad weather Vistara UK 644 SXR DEL ETD 11:35 UK 611 SXR IXJ ETD 12:35 UK 612 SXR DEL ETD 15:40," he added.

Siddaramaiah was scheduled to travel to Srinagar on the 9.15 am flight to participate in the concluding ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. For this, he reached Delhi last night but was downcasted after the flight was cancelled.

The Congress leader was accompanied by KPCC Campaign Committee President MB Patil, former minister Vinay Kulkarni, MLAs Nagendra, Raghavendra Hitnal, Prakash Rathore, former MLAs Ashok Pattana, Ivan D'Souza, but all of them failed to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on its concluding day.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 concludes today in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories. (ANI)

