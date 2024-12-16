New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday to discuss the removal of 1971 war photograph from Army Headquarters, New Delhi and its implications.

In his notice to Speaker Om Birla, Manickam Tagore said that the removal of the photograph, which commemorates the historic surrender of Pakistani forces in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 16, 1971, is not only troubling but is a direct affront to the historical memory of this monumental event.

"The photograph symbolized a victory that marked the liberation of Bangladesh and was a moment of immense pride for India, with over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendering to the Indian Army in a swift 13-day war," he said.

"This action is part of a disturbing trend observed in recent years, where similar efforts to alter or erase India's original history have been reported across various ministries, monuments, and defence establishments. These incidents appear to be part of a wider push by the PM Modi government to erase or reframe historical events that do not align with certain narratives," he added.

The Congress MP also highlighted that the 1971 victory, led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, remains one of the most significant military triumphs in India's history and the removal of this iconic photograph is an attempt to diminish its importance and erase its Legacy from our collective memory.

Further, he urged the Central government to "immediately" restore the photograph to its original position.

"I urge the PM Modi government to immediately restore the 1971 surrender photograph to its original position at the Amy Headquarters and ensure that such acts of historical revisionism are not repeated. Our history, our victories, and the sacrifices of our armed forces must be preserved with utmost respect and dignity," Tagore said.

He also demanded the government to constitute an independent committee on this.

"Additionally, I call on the government to constitute an independent committee along with MPs from all parties to investigate the reasons behind the removal of such historical symbols and recommend measures to protect and preserve our national heritage. This committee should also examine similar occurrences in the past, present, and future across all sectors and suggest preventive measures to ensure that our history is not tampered with in any manner," the Congress MP said.

December 16, 1971, was the day when Pakistan signed the instrument of surrender in Dhaka, following a 13-day India-Pakistan War. This resulted in the surrender of over 93,000 soldiers, and the Pakistan Army's capitulation against Indian forces was complete. Following this decisive victory, India announced itself as a major regional force.

The creation of Bangladesh was a devastating event for West Pakistan, the aftershocks of which continue to this day. Along with the physical fall of Dhaka, Pakistan was also defeated psychologically. The two-nation theory, that Muslims of the subcontinent formed a nation, was demolished.

For India, the 1971 victory is a historic milestone, and December 16 is commemorated nationwide as "Vijay Diwas" to honour India's triumph over Pakistan. According to reports, 3,900 Indian soldiers are believed to have died and 9,851 were injured during the war of 1971. (ANI)

